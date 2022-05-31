BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $516,000 Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Upstart by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $884,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,883 shares of company stock worth $20,852,533. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart stock opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $117.56. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

