Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 174,697 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Thor Industries worth $91,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Thor Industries by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.30.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

