Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,838 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $88,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,419,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

IBKR opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $82.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $68.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,179,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 580,000 shares of company stock worth $35,997,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

