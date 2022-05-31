Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $728,000 Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE:AFG opened at $138.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.66. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.57 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $8.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

