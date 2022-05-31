$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Verisk Analytics posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,860 shares of company stock valued at $30,934,358 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,523,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 23.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,022,000 after buying an additional 122,098 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $178.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $164.96 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

