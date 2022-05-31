Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TKNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,521,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,241,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 90.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 154,190 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TKNO shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In related news, CFO Matthew Lowell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $94,500.

Shares of NASDAQ TKNO opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.91 million and a P/E ratio of -8.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. Analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

