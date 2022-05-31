Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Precision Drilling by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 49,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Precision Drilling by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 45,258 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $77.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $85.29.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

