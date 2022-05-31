Credit Suisse AG Purchases 3,979 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $68,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

PH opened at $272.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $253.33 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.