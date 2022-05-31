Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $198,000 in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $163.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.60 and a 200 day moving average of $169.87. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $151.28 and a 52 week high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 9.28%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

