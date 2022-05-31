Credit Suisse AG Has $61.15 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Hormel Foods worth $61,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $55,866,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 39.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,786,000 after purchasing an additional 622,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,568,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,185,000 after purchasing an additional 528,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.09. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

