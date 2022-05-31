Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,559 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of SBA Communications worth $59,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,975,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $347.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $344.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.95. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.77 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,149 shares of company stock worth $12,383,935 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

