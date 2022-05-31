Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of Restaurant Brands International worth $57,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

QSR opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

