Credit Suisse AG Sells 25,480 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,480 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Baxter International worth $70,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Baxter International by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,650,000 after buying an additional 168,094 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Baxter International by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 51,069 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAX opened at $76.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.35.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

