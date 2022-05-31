Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $197,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 571.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

GLW opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $44.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.