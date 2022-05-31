Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,211 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,211 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $58,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 560.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,785,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,277,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000.
NASDAQ:FATE opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43.
In other news, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,104,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on FATE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
