Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,211 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,211 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $58,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 560.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,785,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,277,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,104,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FATE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.