Credit Suisse AG Buys 46,928 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,928 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.35% of Inari Medical worth $61,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NARI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.71. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,296.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $5,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,500 shares of company stock worth $13,631,265 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

