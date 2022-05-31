Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Zebra Technologies worth $56,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA stock opened at $343.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $309.00 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.78.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.71.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

