Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $56,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,620,762,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $646,546,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,811,000 after purchasing an additional 105,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,963,000 after purchasing an additional 154,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $321.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.12 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

