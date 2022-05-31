Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,322 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.24% of Realty Income worth $68,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 951.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after buying an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 502.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,839,000 after buying an additional 2,877,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.84. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.74 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

