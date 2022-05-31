Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.26.

NYSE EW opened at $101.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $91.52 and a one year high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,840 shares of company stock valued at $25,404,659 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

