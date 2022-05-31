Credit Suisse AG Has $70.30 Million Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,318 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.00% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $70,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 577,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,746,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 33,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 84,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average is $71.60. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSGX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $78.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.