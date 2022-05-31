Credit Suisse AG Sells 54,512 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,512 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Extra Space Storage worth $59,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,621,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $996,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 697,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,144,000 after buying an additional 70,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,967,000 after buying an additional 599,478 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.92.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $180.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.29 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.12 and a 200-day moving average of $199.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

