Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 770,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,875 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $69,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.15.

Equity Residential stock opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.49.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

