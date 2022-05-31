Credit Suisse AG Sells 28,704 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,704 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.64% of Manhattan Associates worth $63,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,110.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $122.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.89. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.58 and a 52-week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

