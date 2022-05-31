Credit Suisse AG Sells 106,400 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.27% of Stericycle worth $69,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,544.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRCL. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $79.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

