Credit Suisse AG Has $72.68 Million Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,757 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Doximity were worth $72,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,385,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,521,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 530.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,079,000 after acquiring an additional 840,553 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen bought 15,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,190.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.48.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

