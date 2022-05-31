ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,136,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161,389 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.25% of ONEOK worth $66,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 18.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ONEOK by 68.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in ONEOK by 7.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 2.3% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKE opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

ONEOK Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.