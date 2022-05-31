Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,908 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of MSCI worth $67,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 293.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.50.

NYSE MSCI opened at $448.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.19. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

