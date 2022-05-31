HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,493,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $66,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after buying an additional 70,599 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 333,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after buying an additional 218,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 753,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after buying an additional 189,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 388,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after buying an additional 65,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

HQY stock opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -118.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

