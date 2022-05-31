CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.85% of CrowdStrike worth $868,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after acquiring an additional 130,932 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,003,000 after acquiring an additional 428,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,508,000 after acquiring an additional 314,958 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $166.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

