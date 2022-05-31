Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,631 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of Waste Connections worth $65,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Covea Finance bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,279.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections stock opened at $128.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.75 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.83 and its 200 day moving average is $131.15.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

