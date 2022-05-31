ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,598 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ResMed were worth $67,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.66. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,497,701. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

