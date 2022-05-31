Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,649,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $159,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $29,324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,025,000 after buying an additional 207,695 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,976,384 shares of company stock worth $105,795,602 over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

