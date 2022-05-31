Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,386,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 458,961 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $156,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 513.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on DRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

