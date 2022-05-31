State Street Corp Raises Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,788 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.13% of Tyler Technologies worth $910,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after acquiring an additional 333,839 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 773.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 114,588 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 475.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,454,000 after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.69.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $362.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.97 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

