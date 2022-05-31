State Street Corp Has $935.60 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,321 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.99% of Twilio worth $935,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,907 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,324,000 after purchasing an additional 621,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 689,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $108.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.58. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $412.68.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $325,041.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,219 shares in the company, valued at $9,099,106.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.76.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.