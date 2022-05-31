State Street Corp Purchases 73,538 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.94% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $896,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,899,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total transaction of $434,514.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,784,238.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $2,065,156.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,854,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,999,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $455.85 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $333.44 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.33.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

