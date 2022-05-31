State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,037,833 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.10% of National Retail Properties worth $881,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

NYSE:NNN opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 126.95%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

