State Street Corp Acquires 164,266 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,022,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $176.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.74. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.69 and a 12 month high of $257.03.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSN. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $630,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $131,524.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,098 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.