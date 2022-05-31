State Street Corp Purchases 83,580 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,580 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.60% of Zoom Video Communications worth $876,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,008,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,234 shares of company stock worth $6,941,869 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $110.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $406.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average is $143.75.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.10.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.