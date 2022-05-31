State Street Corp Acquires 180,210 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.56% of Xylem worth $986,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem stock opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.80. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.90.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

