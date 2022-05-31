State Street Corp Grows Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 404,215 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.85% of Ingersoll Rand worth $972,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $62.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.54.

Ingersoll Rand Profile (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.