State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,407 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.09% of Trimble worth $896,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Trimble by 415.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,396 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,403,000 after buying an additional 66,242 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 412.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 17.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of TRMB opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.