State Street Corp Buys 111,459 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,699,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $912,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Garmin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN stock opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $96.79 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

About Garmin (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.