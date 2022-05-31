State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 68,052 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.28% of Pool worth $970,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $406.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $377.52 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $416.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on POOL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

