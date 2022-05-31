State Street Corp Purchases 1,052,338 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,052,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Signature Bank worth $981,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.42.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $211.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $179.05 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.28.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

