State Street Corp Purchases 2,882,534 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

State Street Corp increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882,534 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.02% of Kimco Realty worth $914,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.78%.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

