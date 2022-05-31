State Street Corp Has $1 Billion Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,138 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.44% of Cincinnati Financial worth $1,003,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,368,000 after buying an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,945,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,969,000 after buying an additional 86,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after buying an additional 203,337 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,116,000 after buying an additional 34,378 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $128.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

