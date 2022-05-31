State Street Corp Purchases 407,285 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,285 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $924,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NetApp by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,554,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $142,994,000 after acquiring an additional 44,224 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 50,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 38,702 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Cowen lowered their target price on NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $73.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

