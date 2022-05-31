GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $516,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,757 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after buying an additional 560,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,101,000 after purchasing an additional 298,927 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,995,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,974,000 after purchasing an additional 58,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.