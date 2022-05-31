GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $516,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,757 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after buying an additional 560,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,101,000 after purchasing an additional 298,927 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,995,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,974,000 after purchasing an additional 58,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.
About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.